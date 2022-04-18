Equinix deployed to enhance Sime Darby's digital infrastructure

Jeremy Deutsch (Equinix) Credit: Equinix

Equinix has been chosen to digitally transform Malaysian multi-national Sime Darby’s infrastructure capabilities across Asia Pacific, supporting regional connectivity through the deployment in its international business exchange (IBX) data centres.

This includes Asia Pacific's largest data centre in Singapore, which launched in 2021 and is slated to provide an initial capacity of more than 1300 cabinets during the first phase, spanning approximately 18,400 square feet of colocation space. At full build-out, the facility will offer 5000 cabinets with a total colocation space of close to 129,000 square feet (12,000 square metres).

“We are hopeful that the collaboration with Equinix will help us seamlessly bridge the distance between our distributed digital infrastructure throughout the region and improve agility with accelerated deployment,” said Goh Hai Peow, group chief information and digital officer at Sime Darby.

Sime Darby has also deployed on Platform Equinix and leveraged Network Edge, which enables companies to run virtual networking services in real-time from multiple vendors. The adoption of Network Edge will enable the business to achieve "secure and stable" SD-WAN integration across markets in a process supported by Equinix’s technology partner Coevolve.

This deployment aims to enhance Sime Darby’s ability to "rapidly scale and adapt" to external factors by deploying digital infrastructure as needed, eliminating prior systems that required shipment, truck-roll and capital expenditure.

“Our collaboration with Sime Darby sets an important precedent illustrating that businesses can be digitally competitive in the ever-shifting global landscape and do so in a sustainable way,” said Jeremy Deutsch, president of Equinix Asia Pacific. “At Equinix, our vision is to work with our customers to empower sustainable operations through digital infrastructure.”

Both companies are also committed to sustainability within their operations and the broader industry. Furthermore, Equinix’s goals align with and are said to advance Sime Darby’s environmental targets to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, create an energy-efficient product portfolio, and increase investments in green innovations.

At the launch of the Singapore data centre, Deutsch shared his observation of a growing shift in business priorities by leaders in Asia Pacific towards investing in environmental, social and governance initiatives when managing digital transformation initiatives.

In response, Deutsch said Equinix is committed to the cause through several initiatives such as leveraging the design of its data centres, greener investments, scaling renewable energy and prioritising transparency around the impact of its business.