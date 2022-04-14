Microsoft .NET MAUI release candidate available

Cross-platform framework for building mobile and desktop apps with C# and XAML is scheduled for GA by end of June.

Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft’s .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI) has moved to a release candidate (RC) stage. An evolution of Xamarin Forms, .NET MAUI is a cross-platform framework for building mobile and desktop apps with C# and XAML.

.NET MAUI leverages platform SDKs for Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS. Developers can use them with the C# language in addition to “maximising” code sharing. More than 40 layouts and controls are featured, for building adaptive UIs across desktop and mobile platforms.

Developers can incorporate Blazor components or entire Blazor applications to distribute the same experiences on desktop and mobile as they do on the web.

A new .NET MAUI project template includes a default stylesheet in Resourcesstyles.xaml, with a colour palette and styling for controls. The successor to the Xamarin Forms framework, .NET MAUI improves on the Xamarin Forms architecture by adding low-code hooks for making modifications, Microsoft said.

General availability of .NET MAUI is slated for Q2 2022. There may be more release candidates in the meantime. The initial RC is covered by a “go live” support policy, with .NET MAUI supported by Microsoft for production apps.

The .NET MAUI SDK is now API-complete, ready for libraries to update and prepare for general availability. To access .NET MAUI RC1, developers need to install or update Visual Studio 2022 Preview to version 17.2 Preview 3. In the installer, confirm .NET MAUI (preview) is checked under the “Mobile Development with .NET workload.”