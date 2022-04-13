Comms Group hires Zachary Crofts as new global unit CEO

Based in Singapore, Crofts will report to Comms Group CEO and managing director Peter McGrath.

Zachary Crofts (Comms Group) Credit: Zachary Crofts

Publicly listed cloud communications provider Comms Group has appointed Zachary Crofts in the newly created role as CEO for its global business unit.

Crofts will be Singapore-based and will report to Comms Group CEO and managing director Peter McGrath.

“This important role will strengthen the global management team and is recognition of the significant progress Comms Group has made in the region following our global contract win with Vodafone Business in March,” McGrath said.

“We are looking forward to Zac and the team accelerating our growing and expansive global business.

"Working closely with the leadership team, Zac is well positioned to support the international growth that is well underway for the business and, with his background, [will] leverage the many opportunities in the region for Comms Group global."

Crofts has notched up more than 17 years of international IT and telecoms industry experience, having previously worked at Telcoinabox in Australia and then expanding the business to New Zealand and the UK.

In March, Comms Group signed a significant global project to provide unified communications and related telecommunication services to Vodafone Global Enterprise.

The deal spans three years with annual renewable options featuring Microsoft Teams calling (direct routing), SIP trunking, value added services including call recording, call reporting, contact centre, teams to text messaging/SMS integration and hardware-based voice solutions.

At the time, Comms Group said it would be hiring additional sales and operations resources to support the Vodafone contract internationally.

The deal is expected to materially add to its current $50 million annualised revenues as well as annualised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second and third year, based on a conservative uptake and the number of users onboarded.



During the first half of FY22, Comms Group operating revenue increased to A$17.3 million while underlying EDBITA moved up 63 per cent to A$1.95 million and net profit fell A$60,000 into the red.



In February, Comms Group acquired Queensland-based managed services provider (MSP) onPlatinum for up to A$18 million.