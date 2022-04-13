Atlassian Cloud outage hits 400 customers

Atlassian blamed a miscommunication and faulty script and said nearly half of the impacted users had been restored. It expects a full recovery for the rest within two weeks.

Credit: Dreamstime

Having accidentally deleted its own products and third-party applications during scheduled cloud maintenance, Atlassian is continuing full restoration for approximately 400 customers. However, a full recovery may take as long as two weeks, the company has acknowledge.

As part of scheduled maintenance on selected cloud products, Atlassian ran a script to delete legacy data from a deprecated service. But the script erroneously deleted sites, associated products, users, and third-party applications, the company reported on April 6.

Atlassian said it maintains extensive backup and recovery systems and there has been no data loss for customers restored to date. Engineers are working to achieve full and safe restoration for roughly 400 customers.

“We know this outage is unacceptable and we are fully committed to resolving this,” the company said in a statement.

The incident was not the result of a cyberattack and there has been no unauthorised access to customer data. The company said it was taking steps to prevent any future occurrence. As of Tuesday evening, April 12, the company had restored service to approximately 45 per cent of customers impacted.