Box throws hat into the digital whiteboarding ring

Cloud content management vendor becomes the latest to offer its customers a virtual whiteboard to help support collaboration amongst distributed teams.

Credit: Dreamstime

Enterprise cloud content management vendor Box has announced Box Canvas, a virtual whiteboard that allows workers to collaborate visually while working remotely.

Box Canvas provides users with a set of templates, alongside free form drawing and text options, diagrams, wireframes, and process flows using visual elements like shapes and connectors to easily present data and ideas visually. It will be included in all Box plans from this fall, with all users having access to unlimited Canvases at no additional cost.

Both coworkers and external parties can be invited to access a canvas, while team members can be alerted to important information via notifications and @mentions.

Presentable slides can also be created directly in Canvas and users are able to provide interactive feedback using sticky notes and comments, and vote on ideas using emojis.

Diego Dugatkin, chief product officer at Box said that with research suggesting around 70 per cent of companies are looking to establish a hybrid work environment, new tools are required to move beyond traditional collaboration methods.

“Box is taking collaboration to the next level with Box Canvas," he said. "Our goal is to unleash the power of creativity so teams can solve complex problems, nurture fresh ideas, and create new ways of working together from anywhere."

Box is not the only company to add a virtual whiteboarding solution to its platform in recent months. ClickUp recently announced it was adding a whiteboard to its collaboration platform, while Mural, a visual collaboration company that experienced explosive growth during the pandemic, has looked to boost its offering even further via acquisitions.



BlueJeans has rolled out a 'Collab Board' as part of its new corporate learning offering and Zoom and Microsoft Teams both announced significant upgrades to their whiteboards in recent months.

“The future of work is evolving rapidly, and it’s becoming clear that organisations can’t provide a one-size-fits-all approach for how employees get their work done,” said Holly Muscolino, group vice president for content strategies and the future of work at IDC.

“With the introduction of Canvas, Box is taking this flexibility of choice one step further by bringing interactive, visual modes of collaboration into the mix, and providing a new way for employees to stay connected regardless of whether they are in the office or at home.”