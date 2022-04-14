Westcon-Comstor secures exclusive Symantec distributor rights in North Asia

Credit: Symantec

Westcon-Comstor, in partnership with Broadcom, has signed an exclusive Symantec Cybersecurity Aggregator agreement for the small and medium business (SMB) segment in North Asia. Symantec resellers are now provided with exclusive access to the customer segment spanning China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Korea, Mongolia, and Brunei.

This follows Broadcom’s appointment of Westcon as an authorised distributor of the Symantec product line in Asia Pacific, where they picked up channel responsibilities for the security vendor after its acquisition in mid-2019.

“This agreement marks an exciting new chapter for us and our SMB partners across North Asia,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president of Asia Pacific at Westcon-Comstor. “We see huge demand in the cybersecurity space and the Symantec solutions are the perfect fit for our SMB customer segment. With the help of Broadcom, we will equip our channel partners with everything they require to be successful.”

Under this new agreement, Westcon will deliver programs to Symantec partners with the aim of securing annual recurring revenue streams and unlocking new revenue sources for the channel.

One such program features enhanced sales tools and growth-focused pricing options which will enable Westcon’s partners to deliver improved user experience, thereby enabling customer growth and retention opportunities.

Additionally, Westcon will invest in enablement and technical support so that partners can establish themselves as "trusted advisors" to deliver secure digital transformation initiatives and offer their end-users the best possible experience when they choose Symantec.

They will also leverage their Kuala Lumpur Technical Centre (KLTC) to deliver best-in-class, multilingual support for partners across the region.

Westcon will be fully supported by Broadcom Software to help partners promote and maximise the potential of Symantec’s cyber security solutions while offering strong margins and the opportunity to expand and upsell.

“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the SMB segment to the mutual success of Broadcom Software and Westcon,” said Cynthia Loyd, vice president of global enterprise, partner and commercial sales for Broadcom Software.

“Broadcom Software is committed to working with Westcon-Comstor to provide channel partner programs, sales tools, value-based pricing options, incentives, and multiple ways to fuel growth in the SMB segment. Together we will work to deepen customer trust in the Symantec brand ensuring it remains the go-to choice for cloud security solutions.”