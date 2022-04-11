Nextgen on-boarded as CrowdStrike distributor in ASEAN

Alliance extends cloud and cyber security offerings into Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Jon Fox (CrowdStrike) Credit: Channel Asia / ARN

Nextgen has been selected as CrowdStrike’s value-add distributor in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, extending current reach beyond Australia and New Zealand markets.

The expanded partnership will see Nextgen combine technical capabilities and tailored channel services with CrowdStrike’s cyber security solutions portfolio and specialised team to further support local partners across the region.

"Providing value for its partner network is a key focus for CrowdStrike,” said Jon Fox, senior director for channel in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at CrowdStrike. “Strong long-standing relationships and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem contribute to the success of CrowdStrike in APJ and also exemplify our focus on our partner network.

“This expansion of our relationship with Nextgen will continue to grow our partner program and provide value beyond distribution through provisioning, finance services, market intelligence and much more.”

Nextgen was awarded the distributorship due to their alignment with CrowdStrike on several fronts, including a common partnership approach and strong technology alliances and ecosystem first built in Australia and New Zealand.

Additionally, CrowdStrike aims to leverage Nextgen’s oSpace capabilities in the region which will provides buyer behaviour analytics to strengthen market understanding and impact.

"Launching Nextgen Group Asia, we are largely taking next-generation cyber vendors to market to drive a cyber wheel and zero trust framework,” said Wendy O’Keeffe, executive vice president and managing director of Nextgen Group Asia.

“CrowdStrike will form a big part of that go-to-market and we’re bringing in resources to support this partnership -- through our Partner Hub, CyberLAB and experienced team. We are committed to help drive scale in the distribution model, and ensure the customer experience around CrowdStrike is supported by the Nextgen Group Asia team.”

Nextgen first launched operations in Singapore during January 2021 with the aim of expanding distribution capabilities across Asia, backed by a portfolio of value-added channel services.