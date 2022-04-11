Lenovo on top for Q1 as PC shipments dip

Credit: Photo 155255215 © Andreistanescu | Dreamstime.com

Lenovo has maintained its top position as the most shipped PC vendor as 80.5 million PCs were shipped during the first quarter of 2022.

This is despite the market recording a shipment decline of 5.1 per cent, following two years of double-digit growth according to research firm IDC, which also claimed this is not indicative of a downward trend.

This is seventh consecutive quarter to see at least 80 million shipments, which has not happened since 2012 IDC said.



Lenovo maintained its lead once again with 18.3 million units shipped for the quarter, representing a year-on-year decline of 9.3 per cent. HP was next with 15.8 million, dropping 17.8 per cent, then Dell with 13.7 million, rising by 6.1 per cent, and Apple in fourth with 7.2 million units shipped, increasing 4.3 per cent.

Asus (5.5 million units shipped) and Acer (5.4 million units shipped) tied for fifth place, with the former growing by 17.7 per cent year-on-year and the latter declining by 5.9 per cent.

"The focus shouldn't be on the year-over-year decline in PC volumes because that was to be expected," said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

"The focus should be on the PC industry managing to ship more than 80 million PCs at a time when logistics and supply chain are still a mess, accompanied by numerous geopolitical and pandemic-related challenges.

"We have witnessed some slowdown in both the education and consumer markets, but all indicators show demand for commercial PCs remains very strong. We also believe that the consumer market will pick up again in the near future. The result of 1Q22 was PC shipment volumes that were near record levels for a first quarter."

In addition, due to supply chain shortages and comparisons to the first quarter in 2021, which grew by 55.2 per cent, notebook PCs were down for the year-on-year comparison, while desktops increased.

"Even as parts of the market slow due to demand saturation and rising costs, we still see some silver linings in a market that has reached an inflection point towards a slower pace of growth," said Jay Chou, research manager for IDC's Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker.

"Aside from commercial spending on PCs, there are still emerging markets where demand had been neglected in the earlier periods of the pandemic and higher end consumer demand also has held up," he added.