Expanding Delaware joins SAP Concur club in Singapore

Allows organisations to achieve productivity goals with enhanced automation and integration.

Credit: Dreamstime

Delaware has joined the SAP Concur partner program in Singapore to capitalise on increased customer adoption of spend management solutions across the enterprise.

The move is designed to allow the specialist consultancy firm to help organisations achieve productivity goals with enhanced automation and integration, employee experience and spend visibility solutions.

“Being part of the SAP Concur ecosystem allows us to help solve spend management challenges for our customers, especially with travel picking up again,” said Christophe Derdeyn, partner at Delaware Singapore. “This agreement will strengthen our long-standing and successful partnership with SAP.”

Delaware recently implemented Concur Expense for food industry solutions manufacturer TOMRA food in Belgium, resulting in a “significant improvement” in the previously manual and inefficient expense management process, with the value-added tax (VAT) compliance rate also improving by four-fold.

“With the SAP Concur solutions, it will help us provide our customers with state-of-the-art, integrated spend management solutions,” Derdeyn added. “We already have multiple successful implementations with our customers in the other Delaware entities that have demonstrated the power of the SAP Concur solutions.”

As noted by Derdeyn, Delaware will remain an SAP partner in Singapore amid plans to continue investing in building out SAP S/4HANA capabilities in addition to RISE with SAP plus analytics cloud and intelligent robotic process automation (RPA) technologies.