IoT security vendor Armis opens APAC base

Hires nine people out of new Melbourne base.

The Armis Melbourne team Credit: Armis

US-based smart device security vendor Armis has opened a new Asia Pacific (APAC) office in Melbourne, building on its current customer and channel partner bases.

The Israeli-founded internet of things (IoT) specialist has hired nine technical and sales roles in recent months, with former Nutanix manager Andrew Draper as its APAC lead.

In total, Armis has around nine channel and integrator partners in Australia. They are: Content Security, Baidam Solutions, Fujitsu, RIoT Solutions, Equate Technologies, IPsec, Murdoch Webster, Outcomex and the distributor Sektor.

Although Draper was hired in October 2020, the launch of the physical office was delayed by a number of months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company now is looking to ramp up its local recruitment and customer acquisition.

The Australian team is also supported across the wider APAC operation by staff in Japan and Singapore.

“I have been privileged to work with Armis in leading a great team in the Asia Pacific region and having an office I am proud to call home right here in Melbourne,” said Draper.

“I believe the Armis approach of providing intelligence and insights for our customers to identify and secure any and all connected devices across any ecosystem, gives organisations the power to do business as usual without any worry or obscurity.

“With Armis technologies, we have been successful in helping clients in diverse industries in Australia, whether healthcare, mining, critical infrastructures, government, e-commerce, transportation or energy, to bring complete visibility and peace of mind to managing their business and focusing on growth.”

As well as local partners, Armis works globally with the following vendors and global systems integrators: IBM, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, PwC, Accenture, Check Point, Gigamon, Capgemini, Optiv, mCloud, Cyvatar and more.

At the beginning of 2020, private equity firm Insight Partners bought Armis for cash at a valuation of US$1.1 billion, with participation from Alphabet-owned CapitalG for $100 million and rollover from certain existing stockholders.