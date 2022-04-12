ERP specialist SYSPRO appoints new VP of Asia

Sridharan Arumugam (SYSPRO) Credit: SYSPRO

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) provider SYSPRO has appointed Sridharan Arumugam as the new vice president of Asia, with the Kuala Lumpur-based executive tasked with achieving regional growth ambitions.

Reporting directly to Rob Stummer as CEO of Asia Pacific, Arumugam will lead SYSPRO in the key countries of Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. He is tasked to focus on managing both growth and profitability in the region while sustaining the firm’s customer-centric culture by strengthening its partner ecosystem.

“Sri is a highly experienced leader and digital transformation specialist with an impressive career in the enterprise software space servicing customers from a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution across Asia Pacific,” said Stummer.

Arumugam has amassed plenty of experience guiding customers through their digitalisation journey in his career, which has primed him to handle a region hungry to advance Industry 4.0 capabilities.

“Manufacturing in Asia is an exciting place to be currently, as it is experiencing some of the strongest investment and growth in the world right now,” Arumugam added. “I’m looking forward to putting my vast experience to good use in continuing to build on SYSPRO's rapid growth in the region.”

Prior to this role, he held two regional executive positions at major technology consulting and enterprise organisations. He was president for Southeast Asia at ProV International for over three years, after spending two decades as vice president of Southeast Asia at IFS.

“With Sri’s focus on strategically growing a customer- and partner-centric model, his understanding of emerging opportunities and executive leadership experience will help SYSPRO Asia continue to deliver exceptional solutions and experiences to manufacturers and distributors in the region as they secure a digital future,” added Stummer.

Starting out as CEO of Australasia at SYSPRO, Stummer was appointed the CEO of Asia Pacific in 2019. He has referred to the region as dynamic due to it having “some of the most advanced manufacturing systems in the world” and has been busy managing the operational realignment of the business.