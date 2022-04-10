Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise refreshes partner program in Asia Pacific

New partners can look forward to more support in 2022.

Credit: Dreamstime

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has included a HI-TOUCH on-boarding plan for new partners which allows access to free training sessions for sales, pre-sales and post-sales. Newly onboarded partners will also be eligible for the new 2022 APAC rebate program.

The revamp will also see the cloud and networking solutions vendor dedicate funds for lab and demonstration equipment. Additionally, partners can rely on remote support to assist them during the first installations.

Besides training, ALE’s marketing team will work closely with new partners to offer sales support, telemarketing and sales incentives, as well as custom activities to help develop the business pipeline and secure their first reference.

The move is in line with their 2022 channel strategy in Asia Pacific, which aims to simplify partner interactions, help develop digital transformation, and enable strong growth.

ALE will also be upgrading and relaunching its channel rewards program, previously known as Build2Win, in the region. The new program, named GOPARTNERS2022, will focus on grooming its indirect value-added reseller community by encouraging and supporting partner sellers to grow with the vendor while recognising and advancing their performance.

“With the revitalised onboarding plan, we will be better positioned to support new partners and fast-track their profitability,” said Damien Delard, vice president of APAC channels and head of sales Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan at ALE. “The key is to build an efficient partner ecosystem that delivers optimised results for customers and helps facilitate their business transformation journeys.”

Throughout the year, partners can also look forward to new channel incentives that can stimulate cross-selling on different cloud, UCaaS, data networking and cloud-managed network portfolios.

Furthermore, ALE plans to offer a new subscription model for its network and Wi-Fi solutions in Singapore and Australia in 2022, with more countries to be added over the course of the year.