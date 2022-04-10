NTT opens data centre doors in Jakarta

Credit: NTT

NTT has opened its flagship new data centre in Jakarta, billed as the largest created in the country by the global system integrator (GSI) as digital ambitions become reality in Indonesia.



Almost three years since first unveiling plans, Jakarta 3 Data Center will operate as a four-story data centre housing 15.2MW capacity with the potential to expand to 45MW. Located in Bekasi -- approximately 30km from central Jakarta -- the tier-IV ready facility is designed to meet the requirements of hyperscalers and high-end enterprise customers seeking to accelerate digital deployments in Indonesia.

“The demand for data storage and managed hosting services is expected to grow dramatically across Indonesia,” said Mizuho Tada, president director of Indonesia at NTT. “Jakarta 3 Data Center will accommodate the needs of clients, particularly cloud service providers and the financial industry, which require flexible facility designs to help them achieve their business objectives.”

NTT currently offers the Jakarta 2 Data Center in Indonesia which works with service and content providers nationwide -- plans are now underway to provide local network services to and from the newly built facility.

“We hope to play a key role in providing vital data capacity at a high speed to keep Indonesia’s digital ecosystems and the digital economy ticking,” Tada added.

Expansion in Indonesia forms part of an ongoing growth strategy by NTT’s Global Data Centers division, which operates one of the largest data centre platforms in the world.

“NTT views Asia Pacific as a key region, and Indonesia has become a strategic location with the new APRICOT submarine cable system,” outlined Masaaki Moribayashi, president and board director of NTT. “Jakarta 3 Data Center will drive business opportunities in Asia through the upcoming APRICOT cable system that will be operational in 2024, linking all our large- scale data centers in the region.

“Our continued commitment to Indonesia will help position NTT as a technologically innovative leader to address the industries of the future.”

The facility is equipped with two power plants that supply electricity via distinct routes, data centre power facilities, air conditioning and security power supplies, alongside communication facilities designed with a redundant system to ensure "continuous uptime and data reliability". This is in addition to a 24/7/365 monitoring team and the installation of major carrier cables with various routes inside the data centre building.

The launch comes days after NTT formed a joint venture with Quang Dung Technology Distribution (QD.TEK) to create a combined data centre business in Vietnam, underpinned by a new facility in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delivered via subsidiary NTT Global Data Centres (NTT GDC), the alliance will centre on the construction of a new data centre location -- under the banner of ‘Ho Chi Minh City 1 Data Centre’ (HCMC1) -- with an expected launch date of sometime in 2024.

As reported by Channel Asia, the move comes in response to “growing global demand” for data centre capacity and solutions with plans underway to support core infrastructure requirements aligned to NTT’s “full-stack services strategy”.

With data centre operations in over 20 countries and regions worldwide, the GSI is no stranger to the Vietnam market with services availability already in Hanoi. As a result, Ho Chi Minh City is viewed as a strategic move into the south of the country to serve the “centre of the Vietnamese economy” which is also home to many multi-national companies.