Mimecast ramps up channel focus in Southeast Asia

Credit: Dreamstime

Mimecast has appointed Stanley Hsu as regional vice president of Southeast Asia, opening up a new office in Singapore as the cyber security vendor ramps up regional expansion plans via the channel.



Effective immediately, Singapore-based Hsu will be tasked with helping drive product revenues through increased adoption of the vendor’s cloud-based solutions, in addition to “quickly building” out partner ecosystem capabilities via regional distribution.

Specifically, Mimecast aims to recruit value-added resellers, system integrators and managed service providers to meet increased demand for security offerings across Southeast Asia.

“Stanley joins us at a time when organisations are realising the significance of cyber security and making it a part of their boardroom discussions,” said Nick Lennon, vice president of Asia Pacific at Mimecast. “With his extensive knowledge of the industry and the region, we believe he is in a strong position to guide customers to optimise their security infrastructure, help reduce risk and increase compliance.”

In joining the business from Cylus, Hsu brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the role having held leadership positions at EMC, McAfee, Darktrace and Illumio among others.

“As employees continue to communicate in innovative ways, as they adapt to the future of work, there are increased security risks across email and collaboration tools,” Hsu added.

Citing the vendor’s recent State of Email Security research, Hsu said Singapore respondents are currently most concerned about employees “making serious security mistakes” using personal email (88 per cent) and collaboration tools (81 per cent).

“Mimecast is strongly positioned to support regional efforts to strengthen the defences of organisations, build resilience and create a safe digital environment to succeed,” he outlined. “I’m excited to be a part of the Mimecast team and look forward to accelerating growth and expanding our business in a disruptive market.”

In December, Mimecast was acquired by private equity firm Permira in an all-cash transaction which valued the company at approximately US$5.8 billion.

