Vietnam’s FPT Software earns HITRUST certification

IT services provider now certified for web services, database, and deployment systems.

Credit: FPT Software

Vietnamese IT services provider FPT Software is now certified for information security by the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST). The company received HITRUST Risk-based, two-year (r2) Certification for its web services system, database system and deployment system.

“FPT Software is proud to receive this top-level certification from HITRUST,” said Chu Canh Chieu, head of global healthcare solutions of FPT Software.

“We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to meeting the highest standards for data protection and information security, and eliminating risks for our customers and partners, especially those in the healthcare sector.”

HITRUST provides a certifiable compliance and risk management framework for various industries, most notably healthcare.

This achievement places FPT Software in an elite group of organisations worldwide that have earned HITRUST certification in addition to demonstrating that the provider's services and systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are capable of appropriately managing risks.

“FPT Software’s HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance,” said Jeremy Huval, chief innovation officer of HITRUST.

FPT Software operates as one of Vietnam’s largest and fastest growing software companies with more than 15 years of experience in digital health and partnerships with over 50 medical institutions worldwide.

In addition to its specialised portfolio in healthcare, the business covers a broad range of markets such as aviation, automotive, logistics, and manufacturing, amid plans to continue ramping up their presence globally.