Transcelestial leverages NTT to diversify business in Indonesia

Hendra Lesmana (NTT) Credit: NTT

Wireless laser communications technology firm Transcelestial has partnered NTT in Indonesia to offer connectivity solutions to companies beyond the telecommunications sector. The partnership will enable Transcelestial to extend their offerings to a wider range of businesses, including those in manufacturing.

Tapping on NTT’s portfolio of ICT services and presence in Indonesia, Transcelestial’s solutions will be made accessible to leading manufacturers as well as mobile network operators (MNOs) and internet service providers (ISPs).

“Indonesia’s communications industry has shown intense activity in recent months fuelled by a need for better connectivity across 4G, 5G and broadband,” said Rohit Jha, CEO and co-founder of Transcelestial. “Responding to this has its challenges – the country’s archipelago landscape, vast footprint, lack of urban and suburban fibre, makes internet delivery via just optical fibre cable very challenging. This transformation will come at significant cost, time delays and resources.”

Transcelestial aims to help customers through their transformation journey with its CENTAURI wireless laser technology which is capable of building a fibre-equivalent network, delivering 5G, GPON, FWA and 10Gbps leased line between towers.

Meanwhile, NTT will help bring the technology to market, including a permanent demonstration site between their office in Indonesia and the Mall Ambassador building to showcase how its broad applications compare to fibre or radio frequency solutions.

In most large network settings, including public internet or private campus environments, the main deterrent to faster data delivery is a legacy infrastructure. Physical fibre cables and radio frequency technology may also be costly or slow to implement.

Transcelestial, on the other hand, relies on laser technology, which can enable wireless fibre-grade internet connections -- in theory, this can lead to cost- and time-savings for customers compared with legacy options.

For companies in the manufacturing industry, this means their production lines will experience little down time and can benefit from greater efficiency brought about by automation and IoT. Meanwhile, MNOs and ISPs in the telecom industry can enjoy faster rollout to market and offer consumers faster data speeds.

“Network-connected device types are multiplying, bringing important implications for the ecosystem of wired and wireless technologies, products, and services that will provide a foundation for tomorrow’s digital economy,” said Hendra Lesmana, CEO of Indonesia at NTT.

“This creates new demands for connectivity. Our new partnership with Transcelestial will combine the best of advanced technology and services and help our clients in Indonesia achieve secure and high-speed connectivity to fuel their innovations and gain competitive advantage.”

Transcelestial has been expanding their reach in the region in recent years. In 2021, they inked a partnership with specialist distributor Exclusive Networks to deploy its laser network devices in key markets, including in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand.