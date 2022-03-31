ExtraHop hires VP for Asia to drive business expansion

Kenneth Chen (ExtraHop) Credit: ExtraHop

Network detection and response (NDR) vendor ExtraHop has appointed Kenneth Chen as the new vice president for Asia. Chen will be responsible for accelerating strategic growth in the region and expanding key partnerships at a critical time in the industry.

“The exponential growth in the digital technology sector and thriving global manufacturing hub in the Asia region has created a lot of opportunity for the area but also has made it an enticing target for cyber criminals,” said Marc Andrews, general manager of EMEA and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at ExtraHop.

Chen’s new role is part of the firm’s ongoing strategy to expand their leadership and foothold in the region. Just last year, Extrahop named Alwyn Lam, former McAfee ASEAN emerging and Korea regional sales director, as its new channel sales director for APJ. Like Lam, Chen will be based in Singapore – the vendor's regional headquarters.

“I’m thrilled to have Kenneth join ExtraHop at this critical juncture to spearhead our business in this region,” said Andrews. “Kenneth’s track record of building world class teams, ensuring customer satisfaction, and collaboration with partners is impressive. I know he can help drive growth in the region as we focus on our mission to stop advanced threats.”

Chen brings with him more than 20 years of enterprise technology and cyber security experience. Before joining ExtraHop, Chen was the managing director of Forescout Technologies for the ASEAN region.

Prior to that, he was responsible for driving strategic growth for Broadcom’s cyber security, networking, and infrastructure business and developing effective routes to market through channel partnerships and technology alliances.

Chen also served as vice president for the ASEAN region for Symantec, where he was responsible for strategy and operations in the region.

“Given the uptick of advanced threats like supply chain compromise and ransomware, I want to focus on streamlining cyber security for our trusted network of partners and the enterprise,” said Chen. “My goal is to equip businesses with reliable and robust security solutions; technologies capable of scaling to face the ever-growing threats in cyber space.”