NTT and QD.TEK combine to build new data centre in Vietnam

Credit: NTT

NTT has formed a joint venture with Quang Dung Technology Distribution (QD.TEK) to create a combined data centre business in Vietnam, underpinned by a new facility in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delivered via subsidiary NTT Global Data Centres (NTT GDC), the alliance will centre on the construction of a new data centre location -- under the banner of ‘Ho Chi Minh City 1 Data Centre’ (HCMC1) -- with an expected launch date of sometime in 2024.

The move comes in response to “growing global demand” for data centre capacity and solutions with plans underway to support core infrastructure requirements aligned to NTT’s “full-stack services strategy”.

With data centre operations in over 20 countries and regions worldwide, the global system integrator (GSI) is no stranger to the Vietnam market with services availability already in Hanoi. As a result, Ho Chi Minh City is viewed as a strategic move into the south of the country to serve the “centre of the Vietnamese economy” which is also home to many multi-national companies.

“Ho Chi Minh City is a promising market and huge potential to grow,” said Yasuo Suzuki, CEO of NTT GDC. “NTT already has a strong presence and heritage here and HCMC1 along with partnership with QD.TEK will mark a new chapter for us to better serve to all of our clients and achieve their business goals through digital transformation.”

Specific to the joint venture, NTT GDC will collaborate with QD.TEK -- a local technology provider which serves customers across government, financial services, telecommunications and manufacturing sectors -- to provide services through HCMC1.

Combined, both parties aim to provide “full-stack, full-lifecycle” ICT solutions while continuing to promote “socially significant initiatives” that will lead to the development of digital infrastructure in Vietnam.

“Partnership with NTT, the world's leading telecommunications carrier and data centre service provider, is our great honour in order to provide ICT service excellence and benefits of a world-class data centre to Vietnamese clients in which there’s remarkable growth in demands for digital services and infrastructure,” added Ngo Truong Da, president of QD.TEK.

The new data centre will be located in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park which is 15km from Ho Chi Minh City’s centre with service provision scheduled to commence in 2024.

The five-story building will provide a total of 6MW of critical IT load capacity for IT equipment to 3,100m2 (equivalent to 1,200 racks) of server rooms.

With redundant power, air-conditioning, communication facilities, disaster countermeasures, and "extensive security", the new data centre aims to provide "stable and high-availability" services, based on meeting the Tier III standards for data centres at a global level.