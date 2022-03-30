Cyber start-up Axonius hires new leader to drive Asian expansion, underpinned by channel

KY Wong (Axonius) Credit: Axonius

Axonius, a fast-growing cyber security asset and software-as-a-service (SaaS) management start-up, has appointed KY Wong as vice president of sales for Asia Pacific.

Wong will help drive Axonius’s growth across Asia by building a sales teams, channel ecosystem, and striking new relationships with key local customers. He will also focus on promoting the value of the Axonius Platform throughout the region.

The announcement is in line with the start-up’s plans to expand into Asia and follows the appointment of their first channel leader for the region last year.

Since bursting into the market in 2021, the company has built relationships with 12 regional partners and distributors and grew year-over-year annual recurring revenue in international markets by 141 per cent. In Asia Pacific, Axonius doubled their customer base and saw a 630 per cent year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue.

“KY brings to Axonius an exceptional track record of securing key accounts and building channel in South Asia,” said Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO of Axonius. “His depth of experience and knowledge will be essential as we capitalise on our strong initial growth to build long-term success and leadership in the region.”

Based in Singapore, Wong boasts more than 20 years of experience handling the growth of multiple cybersecurity firms in Asia. Previously, he was one of the founding members of the APJ team for endpoint security start-up Carbon Black, which was recently acquired by VMware.

Wong had managed a team that directly contributed to Carbon Black’s successful IPO and post-acquisition growth. He was responsible for boosting the firm’s presence in South Asia to become a market leader in the region and established a robust value-added channel of distributors and resellers. Prior to this, he held a leadership role at SonicWall, which was later acquired by Dell.

“Security and managing the complexity of modern IT environments is a major problem for companies throughout the APAC region, as it is for companies worldwide,” Wong said. “I look forward to bring this value to customers and partners throughout the region.”