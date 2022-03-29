Maxis brings enhanced fibre connectivity to Melaka

Credit: Maxis

Maxis has partnered with Teladan Setia -- one of the largest property developers in Melaka -- to deliver fibre connectivity to residents within Taman Bertam Heights to enhance home internet experience levels.



In leveraging Maxis’ own fibre build, the telecommunications giant will connect more than 2100 homes for the development, while potentially connecting up to another 10,000 premises in Melaka in the future. The partnership is also part of Maxis’ on-going collaborations with property developers in the country to help provide high speed broadband and connectivity solutions.

As part of the agreement, Maxis will "design, supply, install, test and commission" the telecommunication infrastructure for fixed services to residents.

“High-speed fibre broadband is changing the way people communicate and access current and future services such as security, banking, entertainment, and many more,” said Paul McManus, chief enterprise business officer at Maxis. “Through our fibre network, capabilities and attractive home propositions, we are able to open up even more possibilities for these digital services, supported by a great connectivity experience.”

Delivered via Maxis Home Fibre -- with speeds up to 800Mbps -- customers can also leverage WiFi 6 router and mesh WiFi capabilities in addition to accessing new devices via Maxis Zerolution, a home device ownership program.

Meanwhile, Teladan Setia launched Precinct 1 of Taman Bertam Heights -- a gated and guarded residential township -- in Melaka Tengah in February. The township offers two-storey semi-detached houses and two-storey terraced houses in Precinct 1, with the per-unit selling price ranging from RM 500,000 to RM 750,000.

With a focus on community-oriented living, the neighbourhood also features a multi-tier security system, including electric perimeter fencing, 24-hour CCTV surveillance, guard patrol system and barrier gates with access control.

“Our strategic collaboration with Maxis is an important step to developing connected homes and townships,” added Francis Sia, executive director of Teladan Setia. “Since the pandemic, demand for spacious homes with all-rounded amenities have been on the rise.

“As people spend more time at home, we want to our residences to be ready with the best connectivity solutions. Maxis’ track record and expertise in network infrastructure and services will certainly add value to our townships and to the digital lifestyles of our customers.”

As outlined by McManus, Maxis recently reported “good traction” of its fibre propositions and "consistent growth" of fibre connections quarter on quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the business housed more than 530,000 fibre connections while further expanding its broadband access connectivity through wider deployment to underserved areas across Malaysia.