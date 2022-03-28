Bluebird bolsters security with Telkomsel and BlackBerry in Indonesia

Muhammad Suhada (Bluebird) Credit: CIO / Foundry

Bluebird Group is moving ahead with plans to strengthen supply chain security capabilities in Indonesia following a partnership with Telkomsel and BlackBerry.



Terms of the alliance will see the national taxi operator deploy BlackBerry’s cyber security software and managed XDR service (extended detection and response) offering, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) as the organisation embraces digital transformation.

In housing over 23,000 taxis -- plus containers, logistics and heavy equipment -- Bluebird runs a “complex vendor and partner ecosystem” which includes multiple payment gateways, apps and APIs. As a result, the Jakarta-based organisation is seeking “round-the-clock support” to help protect a “highly mobile and fast-growth business” with data at the core.

“Bluebird has always put safety and security at the heart of our business, from our consumer experience through to our IT ecosystem,” said Muhammad Suhada, vice president of IT at Bluebird. “After evaluating several vendors, we are glad to announce our collaboration with BlackBerry software for its unmatched AI capability and managed security and response.

“Together with support from Telkomsel, BlackBerry offered everything we were looking for: smart, AI-based machine learning and a fully dedicated external security team, allowing us to optimise our resources to improve and streamline user experience.”

Specifically, Bluebird deployed BlackBerry Protect, Optics and Guard which is powered by Cylance AI, for enhanced “protection, detection, and response”.

“Thousands of companies like Bluebird form the backbone of Indonesia’s economy,” added Ceppy Djakaria, vice president of Corporate Account Management at Telkomsel. “As they become digital-first, they must also become cyber security-first.

“However, often they don’t know where to start, how much it costs, and what skills and tools are required. Together with BlackBerry, we are putting intelligent cyber technologies and skills in reach of any sized business to help protect, enable and defend against new threats.”

From a technology perspective, BlackBerry Protect and Optics run as “automated, prevention-first” solutions that use AI and machine learning to defend against malware infection and potential data breaches. For example, a recent breach attempt against an Indonesian company was foiled when the Cylance AI engine detected and eliminated a crypto-jacking malware.

“Together with Telkomsel, BlackBerry is proud to support Bluebird to help bolster cyber skills and enable an intelligent approach to security with our seventh generation AI engine and managed XDR,” noted Graeme Pyper, director of Channels across Asia Pacific at BlackBerry. “BlackBerry is committed to providing the expertise and tools companies need to minimise cyber risk and focus on innovation.”