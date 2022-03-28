Globe’s Third Pillar reaches Filipino summit with Salesforce

Third Pillar joins top 10 per cent of partners operating within the Salesforce ecosystem.

Jennifer Ligones (Third Pillar) Credit: Third Pillar / Dreamstime

Third Pillar has reached the highest partnership tier with Salesforce as the Globe-owned business applications provider and system integrator accelerates growth ambitions in the Philippines.

In achieving Summit Partner ranking, Third Pillar joins the top 10 per cent of technology providers operating within the Salesforce ecosystem, evolving beyond gold status in the process.

To reach such status, Summit Partners are closely assessed based on an ability to close and implement deals, gain certifications and implementation experience across different Salesforce tracks, in addition to producing results that lead to “consistent customer satisfaction”.

“From the very beginning, we’ve centred our services around delivering innovative enterprise solutions, helping organisations boost their revenue, improve customer relationships, maintain data integrity, and more,” said Jennifer Ligones, president and CEO of Third Pillar. “Together with Globe’s platform and expertise, we’re able to use Salesforce technology to drive sustainable growth for our valued customers.”

With more than eight years experience in system consulting and implementation, Third Pillar first became a Salesforce partner in 2013 and has since completed over 120 vendor projects involving 86 customers across the Philippines. This is in addition to gaining more than 220 certifications specific to Salesforce and increasing in-house capabilities to over 70 specialised consultants.

“Our alliance with Third Pillar strengthens our customers’ trust as we work with them on their service, sales, and marketing goals,” added Raymond Policarpio, vice president of Product Management and Marketing for Enterprise Group at Globe Business.

“Third Pillar proves to be a knowledgeable partner in Salesforce technology, which allows them to gain a competitive advantage over other system integrators, both in the Philippines and the Asia Pacific region.”

As reported by Channel Asia, Globe acquired a majority stake of 67 per cent in Third Pillar in August 2020 in a move designed to position the telecommunications giant as a “trusted advisor” within the enterprise market, with a specific focus on cloud, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and digital transformation technologies.

“The importance of digital solutions today is more pronounced than ever and we continue to enable our clients, be it top companies or small and medium businesses, to achieve the most from their digital transformation journey,” said Ernest Cu, CEO and president of Globe, at the time of the acquisition.

“The acquisition of Third Pillar expands our suite of cloud business offerings and this includes SaaS applications, which is now the platform of choice of businesses who prefer faster service capabilities in a cost-effective manner.”