Tenable grabs former Splunk exec to lead Asia Pacific channel

Johnny Yap (Tenable) Credit: Tenable

Tenable has appointed former Splunk Asia Pacific (APAC) director for sales best practices Johnny Yap to lead the cyber security vendor’s channel approach in the APAC region.



In the role of channel sales director for APAC, which will see him based in Singapore, Yap will be responsible for directing the vendor’s channel vision and oversee all partnership initiatives in the region.

His appointment follows the tenure of Jacquie Young, who previously held the position of senior director of channels in APAC from 2017.

“Tenable’s channel-led strategy focused on helping partners navigate the new world of work as the adoption of new technologies continues to atomise the attack surface is built upon our shared vision to help customers manage, measure and reduce their cyber risk,” said Nigel Ng, vice president for Tenable, Asia Pacific.

“We’re delighted to appoint Johnny to continue nurturing those strong and trusted long-term relationships we’ve built with the channel over the years. His skillset and experience in developing strategic partner ecosystems, leading the charge on complex deals and acquiring key partners, managed security service providers and global system integrators will be invaluable to Tenable.”

Prior to his time at Splunk, Yap spent over 11 years at IBM, with the last five as its APAC head of channel, strategic partnership and alliances with IBM Security.

He also did time at Sun Microsystems and Oracle Singapore, among other companies.

“The shift to remote work in APAC, convergence of IT and operational technology along with the rapid adoption of cloud-native technologies have dramatically expanded the attack surface and underscore the need for greater collaboration within the technology ecosystem,” said Yap.

“Cyber security is a team effort and I’m excited to strengthen our customers’ cybersecurity posture, together with the team at Tenable and our partners.”

Last month, Tenable announced its intent to acquire Cymptom, planning to integrate the latter's agentless platform into the former's threat and vulnerability data.