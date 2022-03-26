Red Hat OpenShift adds Nvidia, Arm, AI support

Kubernetes-based platform beefs up support for AI and machine learning workloads and eases deployment to additional cloud partners.

OpenShift 4.10, the latest version of Red Hat’s PaaS based on Kubernetes, introduces support for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, additional cloud platforms including IBM Cloud and Alibaba Cloud, and Nvidia and Arm hardware.

Released March 22, OpenShift 4.10 is intended to accelerate delivery of “intelligent applications” across the hybrid cloud. OpenShift is now certified and supported with the Nvidia AI Enterprise 2.0 software, a cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software running on Nvidia systems.

With this pairing of Nvidia and OpenShift, developers and data scientists can more quickly train models, and build and deploy AI applications at scale, Red Hat said. Users can deploy OpenShift on Nvidia-certified systems with Nvidia Enterprise AI software as well as on previously supported Nvidia DGX A100 systems. OpenShift is also available in Nvidia LaunchPad curated labs.

Trials of Red Hat OpenShift can be accessed from redhat.com. Based on Kubernetes 1.23, OpenShift 4.10 also adds support for additional clouds and hardware architectures.

Featured is Installer Provisioned Infrastructure (IPI) support for the Microsoft’s Azure Stack Hub, IBM Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, the latter in a preview stage. Users can leverage the IPI process for one-click installation of OpenShift 4.

Support for OpenShift on Arm processors, meanwhile, will be available in two ways: full stack automation IPI for Amazon Web Services and user-provisioned for bare metal on pre-existing infrastructure. Users gain the same experience as Red Hat OpenShift on AWS, backed by the latest Arm-based instances.

OpenShift 4.10 also includes general availability of sandboxed containers, providing for isolation of workloads with stringent application-level security requirements. This capability had been introduced in OpenShift 4.8 as a technology preview last August.

Finally, OpenShift 4.10 includes compliance profiles for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for handling credit card information; for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NAERC CIP) requirements for securing the North American bulk electric system; and for the FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level of cloud security for federal government agencies.