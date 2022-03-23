Google Cloud and VMware extend partnership for app modernisation, cloud transformation

Credit: 154241904 © Andreistanescu | Dreamstime.com / 97488447 © Ken Wolter | Dreamstime.com

Google Cloud and VMware have expanded their multi-year partnership by bringing application modernisation and cloud transformation into the mix.



Under the extended partnership, customers will be able to use the VMware Cloud Universal program, a flexible purchasing and consumption program for executing multi-cloud and digital transformation strategies, to utilise Google Cloud VMware Engine, which allows users to migrate VMware applications to the cloud.



The addition of Google Cloud VMware Engine to the VMware Cloud Universal program will also enable VMware and VMware partners to offer it, along with other VMware cross-cloud services, during digital transformation projects.

“Addressing strategic customer initiatives around app and cloud modernisation, as well as distributed workforces, has been the foundation of VMware and Google Cloud’s multi-year partnership,” said Zia Yusuf, senior vice president, strategic ecosystem and industry solutions at VMware.

“We are now making it faster and easier for our mutual customers to consume Google Cloud VMware Engine along with other VMware cross-cloud services, across the data centre, edge, or Google Cloud.

“By enabling a multi-cloud approach that lets customers seamlessly take advantage of Google Cloud to run their vSphere apps, we’re helping enterprises deliver digital innovation with enterprise control.”

The partnership between the two companies stems from an announcement in 2019, which, at the time, initially saw Google Cloud support VMware workloads.