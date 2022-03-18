Tech trainer DDLS appoints new leader in the Philippines

Gilbert Cadiang (DDLS) Credit: Channel Asia / DDLS

DDLS, a corporate IT training provider based in Australia, has appointed Gilbert Cadiang as country general manager in the Philippines.

The move is part of DDLS’s plans to expand in Southeast Asia from three years ago, when they officially launched in the country with a series of dedicated Microsoft enablement courses.

They opened their first training campus in Taguig in 2020. Over the past three years, they have rolled out new training courses in cloud computing, IT service management and DevOps, agile, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cyber security.

Cadiang has extensive experience in the space and has worked in direct sales, channels, and marketing across multiple verticals such as business process outsourcing (BPO), digital, tech, telco, and logistics. He also adept in solution selling, consultative selling, and strategic account management, with strong channel alliances across the corporate and consumers markets.

Cadiang is a cloud computing advocate and is keen to play a role in the Philippines’ digital transformation journey. The country is currently gearing up the for the fourth industrial revolution and there is growing demand for digital solutions as the government launches their transformation masterplan.

DDLS CEO Jon Lang is confident that Cadiang’s strong leadership skills and experience will be critical to support high-performing teams across the Asia Pacific region.

“Gilbert is an expert across technical fields and is a strong people leader with a knack for motivating and engaging teams to work together to achieve best outcomes,” said Lang.

“DDLS Philippines started as a small, start-up business. It has flourished and is now a successful and rapidly growing venture. Gilbert will focus on continuing our growth in the region and building on the fantastic platform created by the hard work of the existing team. They have performed incredibly well in a difficult environment.

“We continue to see the Philippines as a growth market for the DDLS group and I am excited to see what opportunities Gilbert and the team will unlock.”