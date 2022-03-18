New Relic promotes A/NZ sales director to regional VP

Jason Leonidas (New Relic) Credit: New Relic

New Relic has promoted Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) sales director Jason Leonidas to the role of regional vice president for the region.



In his new role, Leonidas will be responsible for “driving customer success, ensuring strategic direction and delivering business growth,” according to the application performance management software vendor, and will report to senior VP of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Ben Goodman.

He takes over the responsibilities and role previously held by Sharryn Napier, who left the position of regional managing director and VP of A/NZ in February to join GitHub as VP of sales for Asia Pacific (APAC).

“We are thrilled to have Jason take New Relic into the next growth phase in the A/NZ region,” said Goodman. “His team-building capabilities, sales acumen and impeccable customer experience-focused mindset will be crucial in scaling our operations to tap into the growing demand for full-stack observability solutions."

Leonidas brings over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, with the last five of those spent at New Relic.

In his former role as regional sales director for A/NZ, which he held since 2017, Leonidas was responsible for leading enterprise account teams throughout the region. Prior to this, he also worked for Oracle, Actian Corporation, Aspect Computing and Jacques Martin Industry.

“At a time when the IT sector in the A/NZ region is expected to grow at a CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 2.5 per cent by 2025 [according to research firm IDC], it is clear that observability will become fundamental to engineers who are designing technology solutions for their business,” Leonidas said.

“I am delighted to set the direction for New Relic and help clients deliver the best customer experience through our market-leading, full-stack observability solution that offers real-time visibility across systems with powerful telemetry data, coupled with the ability to correlate, contextualise and visualise the data for impactful business insights."