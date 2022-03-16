Cloudera streamlines Smart Axiata's data processes

Credit: Dreamstime

Cambodian telecommunications operator Smart Axiata has chosen Cloudera to help accelerate its business performance by streamlining their data processes.

With Cloudera’s support, Smart Axiata has been able to implement a new system that can process large volumes of data and derive more detailed insights to deliver a better customer experience.

Through their partnership with the enterprise data cloud company, the telco hopes to use data to improve its overall services and deliver targeted offers that anticipate the needs of its eight million customers.

“Our ability to achieve a single source of truth with Cloudera has allowed Smart Axiata to do many things that were not possible before,” said Kalyan Achyutuni, CIO of Smart Axiata. “By leveraging data, we can get a 360-degree view of customers to enhance their experience, improve network performance and drive innovation.”

As Cambodia’s major telco provider, Smart Axiata handles massive volumes of data daily at unprecedented speeds. Previously, the company used separate data lakes running on a traditional data warehouse.

This resulted in various data silos that hindered cross-functional collaborations, prevented the organisation from effectively utilising its data, required excessive resources to manage these disparate systems, and made it impossible to track data flows and lineage.

Cloudera’s support has allowed Smart Axiata to move from multiple data lakes and a traditional data warehouse to a single data lake. This streamlined the number of sources and allowed data lineage to be more easily tracked – presenting the telco with a clearer view of its data.

The new data lake serves as a single source of truth for all Smart Axiata’s applications, democratising data within the organisation and facilitating self-serve access for different business functions, including marketing, network engineering, and information technology.

Data reports were previously only generated daily. Now, more granular reporting can be completed hourly to provide real-time visibility of the customer experience across various touchpoints. This allows Smart Axiata to quickly resolve any network-related issues, in addition to delivering contextual real-time marketing to customers.

Cloudera’s solution has also enabled the telco to produce an app for customers that allows them to manage their accounts and services at their own convenience and improve their digital savviness.

“Customers can troubleshoot their own issues, while the load on our call centre agents has been reduced by 40 per cent,” said Achyutuni. “This improvement has allowed for more efficient operations, where staff can focus on other tasks to improve efficiency or profitability.”

The new data architecture has also helped the organisation establish centralised data governance and exercise greater controls in terms of privileged access for management, security, and numerous users. The shift has enabled the company to optimise organisational resources allocated to govern and manage the company’s data, while fostering cross-functional collaboration and a more effective use of data.

“Telecommunications operators have access to a multitude of data sources and thus collect and generate extensive amounts of data,” said Remus Lim, theatre vice president of Asia Pacific at Cloudera.

“To be closely attuned to customers’ needs, they need to be able to manage and secure their end-to-end data lifecycle to gather insights and engage in data-driven decision-making. We are committed to supporting Smart Axiata to continue unlocking value from their data as they work towards becoming a data-driven organisation and future-proofing their hybrid data cloud journey.”