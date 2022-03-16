HelpSystems launches channel program

Credit: Photo 217196026 © Transversospinales | Dreamstime.com

Cyber security and automation software vendor HelpSystems has launched a new global partner program, tapping into the channel ecosystem with five separate paths.



The new program — which comes to replace its previous one due to scaling constraints — has separate streams, each with its targeted benefits.

These span referral partners, value-added resellers (VAR), distributors, managed service providers (MSPs)/managed security service providers (MSSPs) and strategic alliances/original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

According to the vendor’s vice president of sales for Asia Pacific (APAC), David Land, HelpSystems is seeing “significant growth” in the APAC region, claiming the vendor's regional channel managers are already working with cyber security partners.

“The new program will deliver comprehensive resources and support for partners, allowing them to expand their role as trusted advisors and work closely with customers who are strengthening their security,” he said.

The referral program offers partners commissions for referring customers to HelpSystems. Meanwhile, the VAR program has three tiers — Authorised, Gold and Diamond — and provides online sales and marketing certifications, discounted licenses and marketing benefits across all levels.

At the Gold tier, partners gain a dedicated partner manager and more marketing benefits. As for the Diamond tier, advanced sales and marketing support are on offer.

The distributor program largely provides these partners with advanced technical assistance, global sales support and advanced marketing support.

Like the VAR program’s Gold tier, MSP/MSSPs receive a dedicated partner manager and online sales certifications. However, they also gain tiered pricing for select products, technical certifications and free licenses.

This stream has two packages available, the starter package, which contains standard sales and marketing benefits with no upfront annual revenue commitment while the growth or “advanced” package contains advanced marketing support with an upfront revenue commitment.

The strategic alliance/OEM program sees partners placing HelpSystems' software into their offerings for customers or partners, which benefits varying on a case-by-case basis.

In addition, HelpSystems has promoted the US-based Renee Ritter to vice president of channel to support and accelerate the global program, who is set to work with regional teams to make sure the program is aligned to its global objectives.