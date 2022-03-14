Maxis taps Huawei expertise to enhance connectivity in Malaysia

Gokhan Ogut (Maxis) Credit: Maxis

Maxis and Huawei have partnered to address increased data traffic and service demand in Malaysia through a new multiple antenna technology deployment.

The alliance centred around the roll-out of a commercial frequency division duplex (FDD) tri-band -- spanning LTE 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2600MHz -- massive-MIMO site on a live network in Malaysia.

Massive-MIMO operates as a multiple antenna technology in 4G and 5G networks where a large number of antenna arrays are used to improve the site’s capacity in heavy traffic scenarios and can be deployed in both commercial and residential areas.

“At Maxis, we are constantly exploring new technologies to meet the ever-changing demands of our Rangkaian of consumers,” said Gokhan Ogut, CEO of Maxis. “It is very much in line with our commitment in empowering all Malaysians and businesses in the country to be connected in every possible way, at all times.”

According to Ogut, the pandemic has accelerated user demand for “stable connectivity” with more Malaysians relying on online activities and adopting digitalisation, especially linked to remote working and learning. As a result, the telecommunications giant recorded a “surge” in average monthly data usage per user, from 17GB in the first quarter of 2020 to 24GB currently, with this figure expected to grow in the future.

“We are pleased to be working with Huawei to deploy this global first and provide the best connectivity experience for our customers so that they can always be ahead in this accelerating digital world,” Ogut added.

From a technology standpoint, Huawei’s FDD massive-MIMO solution aims to maximise Maxis’ site capacity and provide performance improvements in comparison to the previous 4T4R -- 4-transmit 4-receive antenna -- MIMO technology at existing sites.

“Huawei focuses on innovative chip designs and algorithms that are artificial intelligence-based,” outlined Michael Yuan, CEO of Malaysia at Huawei.

“The solution is also designed with high-quality hardware material and advanced heat dissipation technologies that are energy saving in a cost-effective manner. This will future-proof digital advancement, empower businesses, protect investments, and set a new standard for mobile broadband network construction.”