Tableau highlights Asia Pacific’s top partners

The annual award recognises the best performers in their network

Credit: Tableau

Tableau has recognised their top partners across the Asia Pacific region for 2021.

The annual award highlighted the best performers by region and country, and partners who boasted the highest customer retention rates, the highest number of new customers, as well as those who demonstrated the highest growth in the past year. Each year, key partners from the region are nominated by Tableau’s field teams.

This year’s awards follow the rollout of the redesigned Partner Program 2.0 for APAC, which was launched in September 2020. The full rollout was completed in mid-2021 in about 10 months.

The global program announcement came just three months after Salesforce snapped up Tableau in a US$15.7 billion deal. It was introduced to help streamline the prior line-up of reseller, technology, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and alliance partner tracks down to just reseller, technology and services in premier, select and member levels, designated by newly launched branding.



The Tableau Partner Network is an analytics-focused ecosystem designed to align and measure partners against performance-based criteria in the countries they do business in instead of globally. It was hoped this element will enable customers to find a qualified, local partner more easily.

“Our partners help Tableau expand our footprint to serve more customers in the diverse region of Asia

Pacific & Japan,” said Ajay Advani, Vice President, APJ Partners at Tableau.

“They are based in our customers’ countries, speak the customers’ language and are able to provide local support to make customers successful. Partners are an incredibly important part of our mission to help everyone see and understand their data, which in turn helps them make better decisions.

“We are proud to honour the partners who have been instrumental in helping our customers build successful, data-driven organisations of their own.”

The 2021 Tableau APAC partner awards winners are:

APJ Partner of the Year - ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC)

SEA Partner of the Year - NCS Pte Ltd.

Hong Kong & Taiwan Partner of the Year - Facet Technology Inc.

Marketing Innovation - Business Applications Co. Ltd (Thailand)

India Partner of the Year - CRG Solutions Pvt Ltd

Japan Partner of the Year - NTT DATA Corporation

Korea Partner of the Year - PLANIT Partners

Customers For Life - Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. (Japan)

Strategic Win - NEC Solution Innovators, Ltd. (Japan)

New Customer Acquisition - Goldstone Technologies (India)

Rising Star - Bigxdata Inc. (Korea)