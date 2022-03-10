AWS and Radmik Solutions partner to drive government cloud in Malaysia

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with Radmik Solutions to sign a new Cloud Framework Agreement (CFA) with the government in Malaysia, motivated by a desire to accelerate cloud adoption in the public sector.



Terms of the alliance will result in government agencies leveraging the consulting and technology services expertise of Radmik Solutions -- a specialist integrator and managed service provider (MSP) -- to “save costs, boost digital skills, and drive innovation”.

In becoming the first global hyperscaler to have signed a CFA with the Malaysian government, AWS Cloud services will now be available via a “streamlined” procurement model to help digitise services for citizens, supported by “favourable, pre-negotiated contract terms and conditions”.

“We are excited to support the Malaysia government, in collaboration with Radmik Solutions, to help build the digital future of the country,” said Eric Conrad, managing director of Worldwide Public Sector across ASEAN at AWS.

In addition, Malaysian government agencies now have access and use of all AWS services across 84 Availability Zones spanning 26 geographic regions globally, without having to negotiate separate contract terms.

“This CFA will make it easier for government agencies to procure AWS services, and enable them to use the cloud to rapidly experiment at a lower cost and with increased flexibility,” Conrad added.

“It will pave the way for an accelerated cloud adoption journey in Malaysia by removing barriers in government technology procurement, allowing government agencies to focus their time and resources on their core mission of improving citizen services.”

AWS has an extensive network of partners operating in Malaysia -- such as Radmik Solutions and Maxis Enterprise -- who help support businesses migrating to the cloud.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the world’s leading cloud services provider to accelerate cloud adoption in Malaysia’s public sector,” stated Adam Roslly, managing director of Radmik Solutions. “This collaboration will give us the speed and connectivity to foster greater innovation and accelerate our customers’ digital transformation.”

As part of the agreement, AWS will also provide training support for selected federal government employees via on-demand digital courses, facilitated training events, and instructor-led classroom training. The move comes less than three months after AWS launched the re/Start program in Malaysia, through free cloud computing courses offered by Malaysia-based UNITAR International University.

“Aligning to Malaysia’s MyDigital initiative, the government has published a ‘Cloud First Policy’ circular to provide guidelines for adopting cloud computing technology in the implementation of ICT projects to further improve public service delivery,” noted Adi Azlan, principal assistant director of the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) at the Prime Minister’s Department.