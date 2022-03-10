Freshworks launches new partner program

Comes with three tiers: preferred, authorised and registered.

Credit: Dreamstime

Customer engagement software vendor Freshworks has launched a new global partner program as it moves to expand its regional channel.

The new program comes with three tiers – preferred, authorised and registered – and a new partner relationship management system.

The launch comes as Freshworks appoints Hervé Danzelaud as VP of global channel and alliances to lead the growth of the company’s partner ecosystem.

The software-as-a-service company is also offering partners free enablement and supporting certification alignment with sales, pre-sales and implementation.

In addition, Freshworks said it will provide a new certification framework for systems integrators, plus dedicated in-region resources to preferred partners to grow joint business.

"The enhanced Freshworks partner program builds on its industry-leading enablement, marketing and lead generation benefits to ensure that it is easier than ever to partner with Freshworks and add value to joint customers," the vendor said in a statement.

Founded in India and headquartered in the United States, Freshworks provides a number of cloud-based offerings, including customer support product FreshDesk, messaging platform FreshChat and customer relationship management (CRM) software FreshSales.

It launched an an office in Singapore, its first for the ASEAN market, in 2019, after seeing 45 per cent year-on-year growth the previous year across its regional partner network of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Today, Freshworks partner program is said to include 500 resellers in 50 countries.