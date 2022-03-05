Visual Studio Code 1.65 overhauls editor history navigation

New release of Microsoft’s open source code editor also enhances debugging, audio cues, and VS Code for the Web.

Credit: Dreamstime

Visual Studio Code 1.65, the latest release of Microsoft’s popular source code editor, brings improvements to editor history navigation as well as enhancements to debugging and audio cues.

Editor history navigation was rewritten to address feature requests. A new setting, workbench.editor.navigationScope , allows users to scope editor history to just the active editor group or a specific editor. Also, editor groups now are taken into account when navigating the editor history.

New commands allows users to navigate edit or navigation locations. Developers also can navigate between cells selected in any notebook. The editor history navigation feature has driven popular commands, such as Go Back and Go Forward.

Elsewhere in VS Code 1.65, the generic debugger now can show a button for the user to fetch the variable value on demand. This is available for debug extensions supporting the new “lazy” variable feature.

Published March 3, Visual Studio Code 1.65 can be downloaded for Linux, Windows, and Mac via the Visual Studio Code website. The preview of VS Code for the Web can be accessed at vscode.dev.

Other new features and improvements in Visual Studio Code 1.65 include audio cues, which have been added for warnings, inline suggestions, and debugger breakpoint hits. A new audio cue command, Help: List Audio Cues , lists all available audio cues and lets users hear each audio cue while moving through a list.

In addition, a Git: Close All Diff Editors command can be used in the Command Palette to close open diff editors while a Light High Contrast theme has been added to improve legibility and readability of the editor.

Furthermore, users now can drag and drop a Problem, Search, or Reference result into the editor, opening the file and revealing the result position.

Terminal shell integration, introduced in Visual Studio Code 1.64 in January to allow VS Code to gain additional insights into terminal activity, has been modified so that commands detected by shell integration now feature decorations in the “gutter” to the left.

A command decoration visually breaks up the buffer and offers access to information and actions that use shell integration capabilities. Terminal shell integration is still considered an experimental feature.

For VS Code for the Web, the list of recently opened local files and folders now is available when accessing vscode.dev or insiders.vscode.dev with a browser that supports the web file system access API.

Also, merge conflict resolution has been improved when editing GitHub repos on vscode.dev and github.dev. There now are merge conflict decorations in the editor to Accept Current Change, Accept Incoming Change, and Accept Both Changes.