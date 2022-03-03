Cyber security vendors respond to invasion of Ukraine

Credit: Dreamstime

Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine on February 23, a series of cyber attacks have been detected targeting Ukrainian businesses, websites and government agencies amid the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, organisations in the cyber security sector have begun taking action to provide help and support to those directly and subsequently impacted by cyber incidents relating to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Here is a list of the cyber security vendors currently known to be offering aid.

Vectra AI:

Threat detection and response vendor Vectra AI is offering a slate of free cyber security tools and services to organisations who believe they may be targeted by cyber attacks in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

For immediate assistance in the current emergency, Vectra AI is offering several services on a complimentary basis.

These include scanning of Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AD), Microsoft 365 and AWS environments for signs of attack, surveillance of network infrastructure both in the cloud and on-premises and supporting the retention of historical metadata to aid incident response investigations based on indicators of compromise for specific attack variants. It is also offering technology from Siriux to immediately discover malicious Microsoft Azure AD activity that could lead to the compromise of Exchange Online mailboxes

SentinelOne:

SentinelOne is offering its singularity XDR platform free of charge for 90 days to Ukrainian companies as its teams look to provide support for those in need by sharing research, recommendations, indicators, and tools to stay on top of the evolving threat landscape.

Bitdefender: Global cyber security firm Bitdefender has expanded its collaboration with Romania’s National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) to technical consulting, threat intelligence and, free of charge, cyber security technology to any business, government institution, or private citizen of Ukraine for as long as it is necessary.

Additionally, the Directorate, in partnership with Bitdefender, will provide Bitdefender cyber security technologies free of charge for one year to any company or public entity from NATO or European Union space who seeks to enhance their cyber security posture by replacing cyber security solutions which present trust concerns from a technical or geopolitical perspective.

CrowdStrike:

Endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and response company CrowdStrike has released a new tool to decrypt “PartyTicket” ransomware targeting Ukrainian entities since February 23. The firm stated that the ransomware contains implementation errors, making its encryption breakable and slow.

Microsoft: In a blog post on February 28, Microsoft President Brad Smith outline steps the company has taken to help protect Ukrainian systems. This includes threat detection and remediation, most notably the discovery of a new wiper malware package, and limiting the success of Russian disinformation campaigns.

Cloudflare: On February 24, Cloudflare announced that it had removed all customer cryptographic data from its servers in Ukraine. The move was intended to protect people and data should those servers fall into Russia’s hands. The company continues to serve traffic via its Keyless SSL service.