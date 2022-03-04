Nipa Cloud drives ‘Thailand 4.0’ with Juniper Networks

Credit: Dreamstime

Nipa Cloud has selected Juniper Networks to upgrade their existing network infrastructure in Thailand. The partnership builds on the cloud services provider’s growth momentum and the government’s plans for ‘Thailand 4.0’ – a push to rapidly digitalise the country’s economy.

Nipa is one of the major local providers to successfully win market share over global competitors, with the steady rise in demand for endpoint flexibility in recent years. The latest partnership follows their ‘glocalised’ approach of offering advanced cloud services comparable with global solutions, with enhanced flexibility and local market understanding, as well as multiple availability zones.

To meet the increasing demand for cloud services, Nipa has deployed EVPN-VXLAN solutions from Juniper Networks, including the QFX5120 Series Switches and MX10003/MX204 Series Universal Routing Platforms, to upgrade its campus and data centre networks and better differentiate its offerings.

These upgrades allow Nipa to deploy a common set of policies and services across campuses with support for Layer 2 and Layer 3 VPNs. In addition, Nipa can now better deliver enhanced throughput, scalability, capacity, performance and security, and thus continue development of its ground-up cloud solutions.

Through the partnership, the firm has plans to introduce new infrastructure-as-a-service capabilities with multiple locations and a lower cost of cloud, said Dr Abhisak Chulya, founder and CEO of Nipa Cloud.

“This will offer our customers and Juniper business use only partners access to agile, cost-effective and secure services that will help drive sustainable growth in Thailand’s digital economy,” he said.

Being a homegrown provider, Nipa has witnessed an acceleration in Thailand’s economy with the rapid build out of strong IT infrastructure to meet demands for growth in the digital era. One major push for local businesses to digitalise has been the government’s ongoing strategy for Thailand 4.0, which has seen greater prioritisation of investment towards cloud spending.

“Thailand is amid a massive digital transformation, with consumers and enterprises alike accelerating their transition to the cloud,” said Dr Chulya. “As our nation drives toward Thailand 4.0, it is key that infrastructure providers like Nipa Cloud adapt and transform to stay ahead of the pack.”

Similarly, Perry Sui, senior director of ASEAN and Taiwan at Juniper Networks believes the partnership is a timely one.

“We are delighted to partner with Nipa Cloud to support their vision toward enabling Thailand 4.0 through the digital transformation of the country’s enterprises,” said Sui.

“We are committed to helping them deliver world-class cloud solutions to its end customers. All of which are crucial in bringing digitally-accelerated post-pandemic recovery and in ensuring Thailand’s continued economic growth.”