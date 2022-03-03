Esker partners with Fujitsu to automate services in Singapore

Credit: Dreamstime

Esker, a global cloud platform serving the finance and customer service sectors, has partnered with Fujitsu to automate their procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) suites in Singapore.

Fujitsu, whose regional headquarters sits in the city-state, will work alongside Esker to consult, implement and support the digital transformation of their services. Fujitsu’s expertise in the large-scale enterprise implementation of software-as-as-service solutions (SaaS) will enable Esker to propel its ongoing growth strategy in the region.

“In such challenging times, many businesses in Singapore and the ASEAN region are looking for digital transformation to empower a remote workforce to deliver increased visibility and bottom-line savings for more businesses through automation in the full cash conversion cycle,” said Albert Leong, managing director of Esker Asia.

“Fujitsu’s expertise increases our opportunities to enable businesses in achieving positive-sum growth through technology adoption. Together we help businesses efficiently speed up their cash conversion cycle, particularly in today’s hybrid working model.”

He added that Singapore’s success in managing the pandemic and maintaining economic stability has made it highly attractive to multinational corporations (MNC) looking to further expand their operations in Asia Pacific.

“Fujitsu’s local and global presence together with their in-depth experience as a certified system integrator for key ERP systems will help us deliver not only the initial implementation but more importantly, long-term customer support and user experience for our customers,” said Leong.

The partnership also strengthens Fujitsu’s vision of enabling sustainability through innovation. With Esker’s AI-driven automation solutions, the alliance will be able to leverage technologies such as AI, machine learning and robotic process automation to achieve efficiency, collaboration and visibility.

“We are happy to partner with Esker to help businesses automate their financial processes and undergo their own digital transformation,” said Goh Kok Tiong, head of application services, at Fujitsu. “Through the automation of tasks, companies will be better able to prioritise their commercial opportunities and innovate with agility.”