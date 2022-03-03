Sophos hires Chad Cleevely as APJ channel sales director

Chad Cleevely (Sophos) Credit: Sophos

Security vendor Sophos has hired Chad Cleevely as its new Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) channel sales director.

He steps into the role that was vacated by Jon Fox in December last year. Fox has since emerged as CrowdStrike's senior channel director for APJ.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Cleevely said: "Today, I join [a] cyber security industry leader on a mission to be the best in the world at delivering innovative, simple and highly-effective cybersecurity solutions to IT professionals and the channel that serves them."

Prior to taking on the new role with Sophos, Cleevely spent the past five years working for Quest Software, most recently holding the role of APJ channel sales director.

Cleevely’s resume also features roles with Dell Technologies, IBM and more than 15 years at Symantec across various leadership roles. His appointment at Sophos follows that of Charles de Jesus, who moved from Citrix to lead the security vendor's Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) channel in January.

De Jesus replaced the erstwhile Natasha Lambert, who, until her departure to Palo Alto Networks in October, had served as A/NZ channel director for four years.

"The channel is a key priority for Sophos and we are excited to welcome Chad to Sophos to lead this very important part of our business for APJ," said Sophos senior vice president APJ Gavin Struthers.

"Chad brings more than 20 years’ experience in the channel, gained through senior sales and managerial roles for some of the world’s leading technology organisations. Chad is a valuable addition to the Sophos channel community across the region and I look forward to working with him to deliver next-generation cybersecurity to the market."