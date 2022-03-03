Extreme Networks strengthens distribution in Hong Kong and Malaysia with Exclusive

Jeff Hurmuses (Extreme Networks) and Brad Gray (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Extreme Networks / Exclusive Networks

Extreme Networks has appointed Exclusive Networks as distributor in Hong Kong and Malaysia, extending a regional alliance amid plans to drive channel growth.

The agreement centres around the vendor’s cloud networking solutions with a specific focus on value-added resellers, system integrators and managed service providers.

Solutions include cloud management platform ExtremeCloud IQ and Extreme Co-Pilot which helps businesses manage highly distributed networks, in addition to access to AP4000. enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 6E access points.

“With their ‘services-first’ ideology, Exclusive Networks equips their reseller network to grow their businesses and become more profitable and relevant in a fast-changing IT market,” said Jeff Hurmuses, area vice president of Asia Pacific at Extreme Networks.

“Exclusive Networks is an ideal distributor to drive growth and coverage for us as we deliver end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions to help our customers advance their digital transformation efforts.”

According to Brad Gray -- senior vice president of Asia Pacific at Exclusive Networks -- the agreement represents a “major step” for the distributor in relation to building out an enhanced service offering via the channel across Asia.

“Asia is a digital leader in many respects and companies are grappling with complex and highly distributed systems, exacerbated by the recent work from home trend that has seen multiple devices accessing company servers,” Gray added. “Our customers should have the ability to manage this complexity with confidence -- an ability that is provided by Extreme’s products.”