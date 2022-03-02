TCS offers integrated enterprise security through consolidated services

Platform-as-a-service offers an integrated security suite, as well as individual modules, for end-to-end threat visibility, detection, and incident response, and works in multi-cloud environments.

Credit: Dreamstime

Offering to consolidate cyber security services on a single PaaS (platform-as-a-service), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched Cyber Defense Suite, designed to provide end-to-end threat visibility, extended detection, and automated incident response.

The PaaS, developed to work in multi-cloud environments, includes security governance risk and compliance support, as well as management capabilities for digital identity and access, vulnerability remediation, and third-party cyber risks.

“By offering multiple cyber security services across IT ecosystems, synergised into a single platform, the suite allows our customers to have the visibility to manage threats and risks across their entire technology landscape, rather than having to work with disparate platforms, at times from different vendors," says Santha Subramoni, global head of cyber security for TCS.

PaaS offers integrated suite, and individual modules

The PaaS offers different applications either as an integrated suite or as individual modules, depending on the needs of an organisation. This enables customers to scale up or down within the platform and across geographies as their needs change, Subramoni says.

To that end, a customer subscribed to one or just a few modules of the suite can request other modules or augment services within existing modules by "clicking a button" on a dashboard.

“TCS understood that their customers — large, global, complex organisations — are not in a position to rip and replace massive systems,” says Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research. “They need modular systems on top of composable architectures that allow for flexibility, scalability and visibility. They need to be able to add what they need to fill in gaps and quickly get up and running.”

Interface adapts to user roles

The new Cyber Defense Suite will feature a persona-based interface for key stakeholders like CXOs and CISOs, such that the interface that different users see will depend on their role.

The CXO dashboard, for example, will provide a business-process oriented view of the cybersecurity controls in use, the risks associated with each process and the RoI (return on investment) for allocated cybersecurity budget. This helps the CXOs quantify potential business impact and prevent security attacks through early detection and response, according to Subromoni.

The CISO dashboard, on the other hand, will provide a view into an organization's cybersecurity posture across internal and external threats — with details on compliance and security controls —and generate security alerts.

“All security insights are derived by extracting the data from security tools and controls deployed in the enterprise ecosystem, thereby providing a contextualised, end-to-end view into threats as well as their cybersecurity posture,” says Subramoni.