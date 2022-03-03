New Lenovo devices look to power hybrid working

Credit: Lenovo

On the first day of Mobile World Congress (MWC), Lenovo has announced a raft of new ThinkPad, IdeaPad and tablet devices, all aimed at better enabling remote and hybrid working.

The most significant product from the launch is the incoming ThinkPad X13s, which is the first to be powered by the new Arm-designed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform. The ultra-thin, fan-less Windows 11 machine has been designed with hybrid working in mind, boasting a 28-hour battery life and 5G connectivity.

Lenovo also announced various refreshes to its ThinkPad lineup on the first day of MWC, including camera, speaker and connectivity upgrades for the popular T-series laptops, and the new high-end Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5.

Other new business products included an ultra-mobile ThinkVision M14d USB-C monitor, and updates to Lenovo’s lineup of mobile workstations, with the new ThinkPad P16s and an update to the ThinkPad P14s Gen 3.

Lenovo also updated its range of detachable laptops and tablets aimed at workers and consumers who are constantly on the move. These include the IdeaPad Flex 5i and IdeaPad Flex 5convertible laptops, a new 12-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable laptop, and new IdeaPad Flex 5i, 3i and Duet 3 Chromebooks, as well as the third generation Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Android tablet.

These new devices will be available to customers from April onwards.

Even though a huge proportion of workers have had to adapt to hybrid and remote working arrangements over the past couple of years, 28 per cent of workers still worry about not having the right technology tools to support hybrid work, according to research from PWC.