PLDT builds new hyperscale data centre in the Philippines

Alfredo S. Panlilio (PLDT) Credit: PLDT

PLDT is adding a new hyperscale data centre to its purpose-built campus in Santa Rosa, Laguna, which will be the 11th such facility for the Filipino telecommunications provider.

The facility’s latest expansion, managed by their digital technology division ePLDT, will boost energy capacity by 100MW. This will be the first of a series of hyperscale data centres totalling to a power requirement of 100MW over the medium term.

Called VITRO Santa Rosa, the data centre will be equipped with triple-route PLDT domestic fibre as well as telco fibre connectivity from other providers. The goal is to enhance support for availability zones and points-of-presence of hyperscalers, as well as critical systems of enterprises.

The facility will also enable the densest interconnectivity for PLDT Group’s own internet exchanges. Additionally, it aims to support other internet ecosystems in the country, enabling partners such as content providers and cloud customers to provide enhanced experience for end-users.

What’s more, the hyperscale facility is designed to be Tier-3 certified and Tier-4 ready, allowing customers to maximise higher levels of reliability uptime. To further minimise the risk of power failures, PLDT will construct an on-site Meralco power substation interconnected to several other substations.

“Even before building this hyperscaler data centre, we have been in discussions with a lot of tech companies,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, president and CEO of PLDT and Smart Communications. “The demand for digital just keeps growing. We have the ready facilities and we continue to expand our data centres to accommodate that demand to ensure that we are able to keep up and deliver future requirements.”

Panlilio added that Vitro Santa Rosa will also incorporate sustainable practices in its design, supply and facility operations that align with LEED standards, the international framework for efficient, carbon-neutral and cost-saving buildings.

“As the country’s largest integrated telecommunications company, with energy as a necessary resource for us to deliver our services, we are actively pursuing innovations that reduce our carbon emissions,” he said.

The group’s VITRO data centres, headed by ePLDT, currently operate the widest data centre network in the Philippines, with over 10 facilities nationwide. The latest telco-neutral data centre aims to demonstrate increased commitment and strategy to become Asia Pacific’s digital hub for global hyperscalers expanding in the region.

Furthermore, ePLDT has over two decades of experience and renowned certifications in the sector – the latest being recognition by Google Cloud as a ‘Premier Partner’. Earlier this year, the provider was also awarded the title of ‘Partner Expertise’ in several industries, including business and professional services, energy and utilities and global public sector – education, and financial services.