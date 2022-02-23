GitHub nabs New Relic A/NZ head to drive APAC

Sharryn Napier (New Relic) Credit: New Relic

GitHub has appointed former New Relic regional managing director and vice president of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Sharryn Napier as vice president of sales for Asia Pacific (APAC).

In the role, Napier will provide the overall strategic direction for the software developer platform provider across APAC, as well as driving business growth and taking on both direct and indirect channels in the region.

She takes over from Sam Hunt, who left the role in January.

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to join GitHub at this time and the chance to truly be part of a company so strong in culture and dedication to the developer community and ecosystem,” Napier said in a LinkedIn post announcing the appointment.

“A number of years ago I made a deliberate choice to narrow my focus to Australia and New Zealand, to spend time being more ‘local’ and at home closer to my young son. He's now very much a man and I am returning to lead the APAC region, a passion which has been burning deeply within me ever since.

“With every new chapter we open, one closes behind us. Reflecting on my journey over the last two-ish years, I’ve truly been blessed with an opportunity to build and lead a wonderfully talented and super smart New Relic team and leadership. Together we changed our world and that of our customers through a genuine obsession for their success. Team New Relic A/NZ, it was an honour and a blast, so thank you so very much.”

Prior to her time at New Relic, Napier also held VP positions with Qliktech and Serena Software. She also did time at Wily Technology, CA Technologies and Deloitte, coming to over 22 years of experience in the IT industry.