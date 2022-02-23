GrowthOps boosts U Mobile’s customer experience with Adobe and AWS

Tng Boon Keong (GrowthOps) Credit: GrowthOps

Over the past eight months, GrowthOps has helped U Mobile, a major telecommunications provider in Malaysia, revamp its website and customer experience delivery platform, U.COM.MY.



In operating as a marketing and technology solutions specialist, GrowthOps worked with the business to identify the right technologies for transformation and landed on Adobe Experience Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance the platform.

With U.COM.MY, the telco will have greater autonomy and agility to manage content, as well as access to deeper and more comprehensive user analytics.

“U Mobile had a clear digital roadmap when the partnership with GrowthOps began,” said Tng Boon Keong, head of consulting at GrowthOps. “We utilised a data-led approach to design a customer experience that met both customer and client needs.

“Then we helped them architect and adopt an enterprise-grade MarTech stack using the Adobe Experience platform, custom analytics and personalisation for three languages, all of which are now ‘live’. The platform is also paired with AWS infrastructure to help scale it for larger traffic volumes.”

The process also involved a reimagination of U Mobile’s user interface with the new platform set to enable greater ease of use and a more holistic user experience for customers. The ‘live’ features ultimately allow the telco to achieve their overarching goal to better service customers on digital channels.

“U Mobile is always looking at new ways to realise unlimited potential, hence, we are delighted to have partnered with GrowthOps to create and launch an enhanced U.COM.MY,” said Jasmine Lee, chief digital officer at U Mobile.

“Through this initiative, GrowthOps have shown to have the right capabilities to take our platform to the next level. We believe the refreshed U.COM.MY will equip us with more insights enabling us to make more data-led decisions resulting in new digital experiences that truly benefit our customers.”

Tng added that the partnership aligned with their core purpose of helping businesses simplify growth by combining the right technologies with enhanced delivery capabilities – all of which are crucial in today’s demanding and fast-changing world.

“Today, marketers are tasked to create an engaging experience with their customers through seamless design and analytics-driven content personalisation,” he said. “In this instance, we have been able to help U Mobile take their digital transformation journey direct to their customers.”