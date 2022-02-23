Tencent Cloud partners with KinderWorld to develop smart campus

Ricky Tan (KinderWorld) and Kenneth Siow (Tencent Cloud) Credit: Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud has announced a strategic partnership with KinderWorld to develop a smart campus for schools and accelerate the digitalisation of the private education sector across Southeast Asia.



The cloud division of the technology heavyweight has joined forces with the education and training provider to innovate in the areas of campus security, smart technologies and video for teaching and learning, training courses for staff and the potential deployment of a content management system (CMS).

Both parties share the mutual goal to further enhance digital innovation in education and training across the region, said Kenneth Siow, regional director of Southeast Asia and general manager of Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia at Tencent Cloud International.

“Joining hands with KinderWorld, a forward-looking education institution that helps students reach their fullest potential, Tencent Cloud is pleased to be providing its highly reliable and high-quality technology and solutions to develop a smart campus,” he said. “We look forward to more in-depth and fruitful collaborations that leverage our expertise to support KinderWorld’s educational projects.”

This agreement counts as one of Tencent Cloud’s first few forays into the education technology sector in Southeast Asia. Like many other areas, there has been a dramatic spike in demand for ed-tech solutions since the pandemic as schools rushed to support smart learning capabilities.

The partnership with KinderWorld follows success in the greater Asia Pacific region, such as collaboration with Hong Kong education platform GRWTH to optimise and enhance online teaching efficacy.

“We are excited to collaborate with leading technological partner Tencent Cloud as we continue our digital innovation journey,” added Ricky Tan, chairman and CEO of KinderWorld. “This collaboration signals our intent to explore new ideas, spark innovation and create smart capabilities for our new school campus in the region.”

Tencent Cloud has been rapidly growing presence in Asia having launched over five new data centres in 2021 alone. Three data centres are located in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Tokyo, with an additional two also rolled out in Jakarta within the same year.