LogRhythm hires TraceLink's Jerry Tng to lead APAC

Security intelligence vendor LogRhythm has appointed TraceLink's Jerry Tng to lead the Asia Pacific (APAC) region as vice president of sales.

Based in Singapore, Tng will be responsible for growing the security operations centre specialist's revenue and its customer base across the APAC region.

Before joining LogRhythm, Tng served as vice president of Asia Pacific, Japan (APJ) and India at TraceLink.

Prior to that, he was at Ivanti, where he held several sales management positions over the course of a five-year period, including the role of vice president of APJ.



Tng replaces Simon Howe, who was first hired to lead LogRhythm's regional expansion back in 2014 and left the company last year to join AttackIQ.

According to LogRhythm, Tng turned around a loss-making business unit at Ivanti and drove its regional business growth strategy.

“I’m excited to take on this role to help further our success across the region and look forward to pursuing market opportunities as more enterprises are proactively strengthening their security posture and cyber resilience," Tng said.

"LogRhythm is committed to serving customers with the best cyber security resources and support available, and continually heavily invests [in] the region to help organisations mature their security operations using the LogRhythm NetGen SIEM Platform.”

Joanne Wong, the vendor's vice president of international marketing, called Tng a "dynamic leader with deep knowledge of the APJ market".

"As APJ continues to take on an increased significance for our global business, we are confident that this region will quickly emerge as one of our primary growth engines under Jerry’s leadership," she added.

LogRhythm's main offering is its security information and event management (SIEM) platform, which contains log management, network monitoring, endpoint monitoring and advanced security analytics.

The vendor recently made headway in the APAC region via its distribution agreements, having inked a distribution partnership with Netpoleon for the Australian market at the beginning of last year.

Shortly after, it expanded an existing New Zealand arrangement with Auckland-based Chillisoft into the Australian market.