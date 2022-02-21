Microsoft partners shine as resilient Singapore embraces digital

Kevin Chan (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has honoured market-leading partners operating at the bleeding-edge of a “resilient and digitally inclusive” Singapore, recognising ecosystem excellence following yet another year of industry change.



Unveiled via an in-person celebration ceremony in Singapore, the awards acknowledged 12 months of “immense innovation” from the local channel in helping customers realise the potential of digital transformation, underpinned by deep levels of expertise specific to Microsoft technologies.

“What an astounding year it has been,” observed Kevin Chan, leader of Global Partner Solutions in Singapore at Microsoft. “We have seen economies and businesses adapt to the challenges that the global pandemic has brought on by leveraging digital transformation strategies as they transform for success in the future.

“And our partners have been with our customers through it all, showing amazing agility and creativity in building solutions based on Microsoft’s technology across the intelligent cloud to edge – all while adapting to these changes themselves.”

According to Chan, partners remain “at the centre” of how the vendor delivers technologies, products and solutions to customers, emphasising to the ecosystem that “this will not change”.

“As Singapore continues to move forward in a borderless world, where no one man or company is an island, so will the demands of our businesses,” he noted. “There is an urgent need for our nation to continuously adapt and seize opportunities to stay relevant as we build a resilient, digitally inclusive society to advance the competitiveness of our country.

“This is where our partners come in – they have been with our customers at every step of the way, through their relentless focus on building resilience and digital inclusivity.”

The awards spanned 16 categories and 21 winners, housing recognition across technology solutions, market sectors and industry issues while incorporating products across the Microsoft Cloud, including modern work, security, business applications, intelligence data platform and cloud, in addition to Surface.

Accenture and Avanade took home the coveted Country Partner of the Year honours, alongside an additional three awards specific to Enterprise, Public Sector and Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Telstra Purple received double recognition in Future of Work Transformation (Modern Work) and Societal Impact categories, as well as industry acknowledgment for Civica (Education), NCS (Utilities), Arcstone (SME) and Logicalis (Rising Star).

Specific to technology, Security honours went to both Insight Technology and Quantum Security, with Intelligent category wins for Tech Mahindra (Azure), Just Analytics (Data & AI, Azure), Tiger Analytics (Data & AI, Azure) and KPMG (Business Applications).

Cloud Comrade (Customer Experience) and Surbana Jurong (Sustainability Changemaker) were recognised for Business Excellence, with honours also extended to AvePoint (ISV), JK Technology (Surface) and Ingram Micro (Cloud Solutions Aggregator).

“We sincerely congratulate and thank our winners, finalists, and all partners for their trust, partnership, and commitment,” Chan added. “We look forward to deepening our collaborations in the months to come, as we build a resilient, digitally inclusive Singapore.



“The reality is that our partners are the bedrock of our success. Microsoft has been in Singapore for over 30 years now and our partners have been at the core of how we deliver technology, services, and solutions to all our customers in Singapore and beyond. We will continue to invest and commit to strengthening our partner ecosystem, and help our customers navigate the volatility, uncertainty and change in our world today.”

2021 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards:

Country Partner of the Year: Accenture and Avanade



Accenture and Avanade Enterprise: Accenture and Avanade

Accenture and Avanade Public Sector: Accenture and Avanade

Accenture and Avanade SME: Arcstone