Kyndryl partners with Nokia for private wireless connectivity services

Credit: Kyndryl / Dreamstime

IBM managed services spin-off Kyndryl has teamed up with Nokia through a global network and edge computing alliance to offer LTE and 5G private wireless networking for digital transformation projects.

The collaboration follows a private wireless connectivity project that combined Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) application platform — which offers industrial-grade private wireless connectivity and edge computing — with Kyndryl’s consulting, design, implementation and managed services.

Through the partnership, the two companies are also planning to explore and develop new integrated solutions and services, targeting the edge cloud, IP networking, optics, fixed access, 4G and 5G core and network operations software technologies to address growing demand for mission-critical, industrial-grade wireless networking.

According to Kyndryl, the collaboration is already paying off, with private LTE and 5G deployments and several proof-of-concept applications in place for US chemicals company Dow Inc to provide worker safety and collaboration, asset tracking and other capabilities.

“As enterprises across every industry are seeking new ways to digitally transform their operations, 5G and edge computing are growing so they can harness the promise of these emerging technologies,” said Paul Savill, global practice leader of network and edge computing for Kyndryl.

“By collaborating with Nokia, we’re taking another step forward in helping our customers unlock the power of LTE and 5G through a secure, private environment that helps them deliver tailored enterprise-grade edge solutions that drive new value for their bottom lines and next gen customer experiences.”

Kyndryl’s partnership with Nokia follows agreements made over the last few months with VMware in November, Google Cloud in December and Pure Storage earlier in February, all of which focusing heavily on the cloud.