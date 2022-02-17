Channel-centric Sandra Lee takes regional control of Kaspersky

Sandra Lee (Kaspersky) Credit: Kaspersky

Kaspersky has appointed Sandra Lee as managing director of Asia Pacific, promoting the regional channel leader with market growth high on the agenda.

Effective immediately, Singapore-based Lee is tasked spearheading the vendor’s key objectives in relation to strategy, customer and partner success, replacing Chris Connell who assumes the role of vice president of Global Sales Network.

“Sandra’s business acumen, commitment to customer success, and team leadership give us great confidence that she will strategically grow our brand in the region,” Connell said. “She is also highly regarded by our customers and partner community. I have worked with her closely and I am certain that she is ready to lead the Asia Pacific region to even greater heights.”

Prior to this promotion, Lee led the vendor’s partner ecosystem during the past three years across the region, drawing on more than 20 years of industry experience in Southeast Asia and the wider Asia Pacific markets.

“Asia Pacific has always been a focus market for the company and I am excited to take up this leadership role as we continue to see great business opportunities here,” Lee added. “With our strong regional team and solid partner ecosystem, I am looking forward to helping our customers and partners benefit even more from our award-winning solutions and threat intelligence expertise across the region.”