AWS to launch Local Zones in Manila and Bangkok

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to launch its AWS Local Zones offering in Manila and Bangkok within the next two years.

AWS Local Zones are an infrastructure deployment that contains core AWS services, such as compute, storage and database, among others, at the edge of the cloud.

The cloud giant claimed the new Local Zones will deliver “single-digit millisecond latency performance” and allow users to connect to the rest of their workloads in AWS regions.

In addition to the planned release in Manila and Bangkok, AWS announced 30 other cities around the world that will also receive a Local Zone launch within the next two years.

These cities are Amsterdam, Athens, Auckland, Bengaluru, Berlin, Bogotá, Brisbane, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Chennai, Copenhagen, Delhi, Hanoi, Helsinki, Johannesburg, Kolkata, Lima, Lisbon, Munich, Nairobi, Oslo, Perth Prague, Querétaro, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Toronto, Vancouver, Vienna and Warsaw.

News of the Local Zones coming to Manila and Bangkok comes as the cloud giant strikes a strategic collaboration with Globe Telecom, underpinned by a cloud-based commitment to internal up-skilling and external customer success in the Philippines and US markets.

It also comes months after the launch of AWS’ Jakarta region launch back in December and the announcement to invest US$5 billion in Indonesia over the next 15 years.

"This is a part of our deep and long-term commitment in the country since setting up our local office in 2018, as we continue to support our rapidly growing customer base across Indonesia as well as help to accelerate the country’s digital economy,” said AWS ASEAN managing director Conor McNamara at the time.

"We will also continue working with the Indonesian government and other relevant agencies to invest in cloud skills enhancement initiatives, as we believe that a future-ready cloud skilled workforce can help boost the country’s economic growth."